India's Exports Down 14% This Fiscal, Imports Tumble Around 30%

India's overall exports (Merchandise and Services combined) in April-November 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 304.25 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 14.03% over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-November 2020-21 are estimated to be USD 290.66 Billion, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 29.96% over the same period last year.
Exports in November 2020 were USD 23.52 Billion, as compared to USD 25.77 Billion in November 2019, exhibiting a negative growth of (-) 8.74%. In Rupee terms, exports were Rs. 1,74,559.49 Crore in November 2020, as compared to Rs. 1,84,142.27 Crore in November 2019, registering a negative growth of (-) 5.20%. Cumulative value of exports for the period April-November 2020-21 was USD 173.66 Billion (Rs.12,95,935.38 Crore) as against USD 211.17 Billion (Rs.14,84,386.50 Crore) during the period April-November 2019-20, registering a negative growth of (-) 17.76% in Dollar terms (negative growth of (-) 12.70% in Rupee terms).
Imports in November 2020 were USD 33.39 Billion (Rs.2,47,839.85 Crore), which is a decline of (-) 13.32% in Dollar terms and (-) 9.96% in Rupee terms over imports of USD 38.52 Billion (Rs 2,75,255.20 Crore) in November 2019. Cumulative value of imports for the period April-November 2020-21 was USD 215.69 Billion (Rs.16,09,382.96 Crore), as against USD 324.59 Billion (Rs.22,80,659.04 Crore) during the period April-November 2019-20, registering a negative growth of (-) 33.55% in Dollar terms and a negative growth of (-) 29.43% in Rupee terms.
