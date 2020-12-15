CII Recommends Three Pronged Strategy For Budget 2021

-
ALSO READ
Confederation of Indian Industry Outlines Ten Point Agenda For Increasing India's Exports
India Set To Deepen Engagement And Strengthen Ties With Indo-ASEAN-Oceanic Region
CII Urges Government To Explore Emergency Loan Credit Guarantee Scheme For Stressed Sectors
COVID-19 Has Opened Up New Vistas For Indian Textile Industry In Global Markets
India Invites CLMV Countries to Join the International Solar Alliance
-
Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has recommended a three pronged strategy for Budget 2021 centring on the key themes of growth, fiscal consolidation and strengthening of the financial sector that would help overcome the impact of COVID on the economy. CII wants the government to look at deficit management from a 3-year perspective given that the complete economic recovery is expected only in FY 22.
Achieving the vision of India being a USD 5 trillion economy is contingent on having a strong financial sector. To achieve the same the CII is recommending to bring down government stake in PSBs to below 50% through the market route, over the next 12 months, except for 3-4 large PSBs. An expeditious and efficient resolution process is critical for the health of the financial sector. The current resolution process is too time consuming, IBC needs enhanced judicial capacity.
COVID impact is expected to exacerbate the NPA problem, affecting the credit cycle. To address this issue, CII recommends to facilitate multiple bad banks, by allowing Alternate Investment Funds (AIFs) to buy bad loans. Create a single specialized agency, manned with relevant expertise to investigate financial sector frauds. Alternatively improve coordination between the existing multiple agencies and strengthen their expertise.
CII suggests to increase the Healthcare -expenditure to 3% of GDP over 3 years. Infrastructure for both rural and urban areas as infrastructure spend has one of the highest multiplier effects on the economy
There are early signs of private investments returning. To sustain this, the government needs to ensure stability of long term interest rates, at current levels. There are concerns that rising inflation could adversely impact long term bond yields and these need to be addressed.
On Direct Tax Recommendations, CII's recommendations do not include any significant deductions/ exemptions, but focus on greater clarity in law, simplification of procedures and reduction of litigation. For Indirect Tax Recommendations, it is suggesting a move towards competitive import tariffs over 3 years, with lowest or nil slab on inputs or raw materials (say 0-2.5%), standard slab for final products (say 5.00-7.5%) and intermediates at intermediary level (say 2.5-5%).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU