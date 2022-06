India's Forex Reserves Decline By USD 4.599 Billion

According to RBI data, India's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 4.599 billion to USD 596.458 billion in the week ended June 10. In the previous week, the reserves had decreased by USD 306 million to USD 601.057 billion. During the week ended June 10, the fall in the forex reserves was on account of a dip in Foreign Current Assets (FCAs), a major component of the overall reserves.

FCAs declined by USD 4.535 billion to USD 532.244 billion in the reporting week, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement, released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Gold reserves marginally fell by USD 1 million to USD 40.842 billion. The country's reserve position with the IMF also fell by USD 40 million to USD 4.985 billion in the reporting week.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)