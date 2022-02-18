India's FY22 GDP Growth Seen At 8.8% Says SBI Ecowrap

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is likely to grow at 5.8% in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, according to latest edition of SBI's research report Ecowrap.

The FY22 GDP growth is now revised downwards to 8.8% from earlier estimate of 9.3%, the report noted. The real GDP will be around Rs 2.35 lakh crore more or 1.6% higher than the FY20 real GDP of Rs 145.69 lakh crore, the report said.

