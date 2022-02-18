Government Notifies Guidelines For Extended Producers Responsibility On Plastic Packaging

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified the Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility on plastic packaging under Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016. The guidelines on extended producer responsibility coupled with prohibition of identified single use plastic items, which have low utility and high littering potential, with effect from 1st July 2022, are important steps for reducing pollution caused due to littered plastic waste in the country.

In a tweet, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav informed about the development stated that guidelines will promote development of new alternatives to plastics and provide a roadmap for businesses to move towards sustainable plastic packaging. The Guidelines provide framework to strengthen circular economy of plastic packaging waste, promote development of new alternatives to plastics and provide further next steps for moving towards sustainable plastic packaging by businesses. Reuse of rigid plastic packaging material has been mandated in the guidelines to reduce the use of fresh plastic material for packaging.

