India's GDP Contracts 7.5% In September Quarter

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has released the estimates of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (July-September) Q2 of 2020-21 today. The GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices in Q2 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 33.14 lakh crore, as against Rs 35.84 lakh crore in Q2 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 7.5% as compared to 4.4% growth in Q2 2019-20. Quarterly GVA at Basic Prices at Constant (2011-12) Prices for Q2 of 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 30.49 lakh crore, as against Rs 32.78 lakh crore in Q2 of 2019-20, showing a contraction of 7%.

GDP at Current Prices for Q2 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 47.22 lakh crore, as against Rs 49.21 lakh crore in Q2 2019-20, showing a contraction of 4% as compared to 5.9% growth in Q2 2019-20. GVA at Basic Prices at Current Prices in Q2 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 42.80 lakh crore, as against Rs 44.66 lakh crore in Q2 2019-20, showing a contraction of 4.2%.

GDP at Constant (2011-12) Prices for H1 (April-September) 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 60.04 lakh crore as against Rs 71.20 lakh crores during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a contraction of 15.7% in H1 2020-21 as against growth of 4.8% during the same period last year. GDP at Current Prices for H1 2020-21 is estimated at Rs 85.30 lakh crore as against Rs 98.39 lakh crores during the corresponding period of previous year, showing a contraction of 13.3% in H1 2020-21 as against growth of 7% during the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)