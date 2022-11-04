JUST IN
Business Standard

RBI Monetary Policy Committee Holds Separate Meeting

Capital Market 

A separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held on November 3, 2022 to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the Government by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, 1934 and Regulation 7 of RBI MPC and Monetary Policy Process Regulations, 2016. The meeting was chaired by Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor and attended by all MPC members - Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Dr.

Shashanka Bhide, Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayanth R. Varma.

First Published: Fri, November 04 2022. 14:27 IST

