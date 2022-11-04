RBI Monetary Policy Committee Holds Separate Meeting

A separate meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) was held on November 3, 2022 to discuss and draft the report to be sent to the Government by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under the provisions of Section 45ZN of the RBI Act, 1934 and Regulation 7 of RBI MPC and Monetary Policy Process Regulations, 2016. The meeting was chaired by Shri Shaktikanta Das, Governor and attended by all MPC members - Dr. Michael Debabrata Patra, Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Dr.

Shashanka Bhide, Dr. Ashima Goyal and Prof. Jayanth R. Varma.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)