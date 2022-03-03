India's Merchandise Exports Gain 22% On Year In February 2022

India's merchandise export in February 2022 was USD 33.81 billion, an increase of 22.36% over USD 27.63 billion in February 2021 and an increase of 21.88% over USD 27.74 billion in February 2020. India's merchandise export in April 2021-February 2022 was USD 374.05 billion, an increase of 45.80% over USD 256.55 billion in April 2020-February 2021 and an increase of 28.16% over USD 291.87 billion in April 2019-February 2020.

India's merchandise import in February 2022 was USD 55.01 billion, an increase of 34.99% over USD 40.75 billion in February 2021 and an increase of 45.12% over USD 37.90 billion in February 2020. India's merchandise import in April 2021-February 2022 was USD 550.12 billion, an increase of 59.21% over USD 345.54 billion in April 2020-February 2021 and an increase of 24.11% over USD 443.24 billion in April 2019-February 2020.

