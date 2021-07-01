India's Money Supply Gains 10.70% On Year

India's total Money Supply (M3) stood at Rs 19168056 crore as on June 18th 2021, recording a rise of 10.70% over the same time last year. Money supply is up 1.7% so far in this fiscal. Currency with the public stood at Rs 2887414 crore, up 12.5% over the year.

Demand deposits with banks were up 20.1% at Rs 1889371 crore. Time deposits with banks jumped 9.1% at Rs 14341076 crore. The bank credit to commercial sector edged up 6% on year to Rs 11551981 crores.

