Food Prices Keep Consumer Price Inflation For Industrial Workers Elevated

All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (2016=100) for May, 2021 increased to 120.6 points compared to 120.1 points for April 2021. The increase observed in index is mainly due to Food & Fuel items.

Inflation for May, 2021 went up to 5.24% compared to 5.14% of previous month. Similarly, Food inflation also increased to 5.26% from 4.78% in the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)