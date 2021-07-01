Government Of India Received Rs 354787 Crore In May

The Government of India has received Rs.3,54,787 crore (17.95% of corresponding BE 21-22 of Total Receipts) for May 2021 comprising Rs. 2,33,565 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs. 1,16,412 crore of Non Tax Revenue and Rs.4,810 crore of Non Debt Capital Receipts. Non Debt Capital Receipts consists of Recovery of Loans Rs 815 crore and Disinvestment Proceeds of Rs 3,995 crore.

Rs.78,349 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs. 13,728 crore lower than the previous year.

Total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs.4,77,961 crore (13.72% of corresponding BE 21-22), out of which Rs.4,15,000 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs.62,961 crore is on Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs.88,573 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs.62,664 crore is on account of Major Subsidies.

Fiscal deficit in April-May stood at Rs 1.23 lakh crore - at 8.2% of the budgeted estimate for FY22 as against 59% in the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)