JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

India's crude oil refinery output dips 5.1% in December 2018
Business Standard

India's natural gas production rises 4.2% in December 2018

Capital Market 

Natural gas output declines 0.2% to 24.65 bcm in April-December 2018

India's natural gas production increased 4.2% to 2.87 billion cubic meters (bcm) in December 2018 over a year ago. Natural gas output of ONGC increased 9.8% to 2.20 bcm, while that of private and JV companies fell 14.9% to 0.44 bcm. Further, the natural gas production of Oil India also declined 1.8% to 0.23 bcm in December 2018.

Natural gas output fell 0.2% to 24.65 bcm in April-December 2018 over April-December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 10:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements