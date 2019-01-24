India's natural gas production rises 4.2% in December 2018

Natural gas output declines 0.2% to 24.65 bcm in April-December 2018India's natural gas production increased 4.2% to 2.87 billion cubic meters (bcm) in December 2018 over a year ago. Natural gas output of ONGC increased 9.8% to 2.20 bcm, while that of private and JV companies fell 14.9% to 0.44 bcm. Further, the natural gas production of Oil India also declined 1.8% to 0.23 bcm in December 2018.
Natural gas output fell 0.2% to 24.65 bcm in April-December 2018 over April-December 2017.
