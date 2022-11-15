JUST IN
Business Standard

Consumer Price Inflation Slips To Three Month Low

Capital Market 

The headline consumer price inflation in India dropped to a three-month low of 6.77 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in the previous months on a favourable base effect, according to data released on Monday by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation revealed.

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 11:24 IST

