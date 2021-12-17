India's Rice Exports Jump 33% On Year In FY22

In the first seven months of the current financial year (2021-22), India's rice exports rose by more than 33 per cent to 11.79 MT from 8.91 MT achieved during April-October, 2020-21. It is anticipated that India's rice exports in 2021-22 would likely surpass the record feet of 17.72 MT achieved in 2020-21.

In 2020-21, India shipped non-basmati rice to nine countries - Timor-Leste, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, Zimbabwe, Burundi, Eswatini, Myanmar and Nicaragua, where exports were carried out for the first time or earlier the shipment was smaller in volume. India's Non-Basmati rice exports was valued at USD 4796 million (Rs 35448 crore) in 2020- 21, with Basmati Rice exports a close second at USD 4018 million (Rs 29,849 crore). In terms of volume of Basmati rice exports in 2020-21, top ten countries - Saudi Arabia, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, United Arab Emirates, United States of America, Kuwait, United Kingdom, Qatar and Oman have a share of close to 80 per cent in total shipments of aromatic long grained rice from India.

