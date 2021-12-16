Currency In Circulation Up 7.7% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation edged lower by 0.60% on the week to stand at Rs 30 lakh crore as on December 2, 2021. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money also eased by 0.60% on the week to Rs 37.42 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation rose around 7.7% on a year ago basis compared to 22% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 5.1% so far while the reserve money has gained by 4%.

