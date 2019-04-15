India's services exports up 5.6% in February 2019

-
India's services trade surplus improved 14.0% to US$ 71.83 billion in April-February 2019As per the data released by the Reserve Bank of India, India's services exports increased 5.6% to US$ 16.58 billion in February 2019 over February 2018. Meanwhile, India's services imports declined 3.3% to US$ 9.81 billion in February 2019.
India's services trade surplus jumped 21.7% to US$ 6.78 billion in February 2019 from US$ 5.57 billion in February 2018.
India's services trade surplus improved 14.0% to US$ 71.83 billion in April-February 2019 over a year ago, as India's services exports moved up 18.3% to US$ 186.82 billion. India's services imports moved up 21.1% to US$ 114.99 billion in April-February 2019.
