India's Total Horticulture Production To See Rise Of 3.13%

According to official data, India's total Horticulture production in 2019-20 (2nd Advance Estimates) is estimated to be 3.13% higher than 2018-19.



Increase in Vegetables, Fruits, Aromatics and Medicinal Plants and Flowers, while decrease in Plantation Crops and Spices, over previous year, is observed.





The Fruits production is estimated to be 99.07 Million Tonne compared to 97.97 Million Tonne production in 2018-19. It is mainly due to increase in production of Banana, Apple, Citrus and Watermelon.The production of Vegetables in 2019-20 is estimated to be 191.77 Million Tonne, compared to 183.17 Million Tonne in 2018-19. Increase is mainly due to increased production of Onion, Tomato, Okra, Peas, Potato, etc.

Onion production is estimated to be 26.74 Million Tonne, as compared to 22.82 Million Tonne in 2018-19.

Tomato production is estimated to be 20.57 Million Tonne (increase of 8.2%) as compared to 19.01 Million Tonnes in 2018-19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)