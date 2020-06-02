India Will Definitely Get Its Growth Back Says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister delivered the inaugural address at the 125th Annual Session of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) through video conference today. The theme of this years annual conference is Building India for a New World : Lives, livelihood, growth Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said such online events are becoming the new normal due to Corona. This is also the biggest strength of human beings that makes a way out of every difficulty, he added. Referring to the theme of this year's annual session, the Prime Minister praised the indian industry for starting the discussion of "Getting Growth Back".

He urged the industry to go beyond it and said that India will definitely get its growth back. He said that his trust in India's Capabilities and Crisis Management, in India's Talent and Technology, in its Innovation and Intellect of India, in the Farmers of India, MSME's, Entrepreneurs makes him confident about getting the growth back. PM said Corona may have slowed down the speed of the growth, but today the biggest fact is that India has overtaken the lockdown phase and entered in the Un-Lock Phase one. A large part of Economy has opened in Un-Lock Phase one. A lot is going to open after 8th June, he added.

