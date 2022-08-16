India's WPI inflation at 13.93% in July

India's inflation based on wholesale price index (WPI) stood at 13.93% in July 2022 compared with 11.57% in July 2021.

"Inflation in July, 2022 is primarily contributed by rise in prices of mineral oils, food articles, crude petroleum & natural gas, basic metals, electricity, chemicals & chemical products, food products etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement today.

The WPI grew 15.18% in June 2022, while the figure for May was 15.88%.

WPI for the month of August 2022 will release on 14 September 2022.

