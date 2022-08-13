India's exports rise 11.51% to $36.27 billion in July

India's overall exports including merchandise and services exhibited growth last month. Exports registered growth of 11.51% over the same period of last year and estimated to be $61.18 billion. Overall imports also exhibited a growth of 42.90% in comparison to the corresponding period of last year.

The country's imports in the last month are estimated to be $82.22 billion.

Commerce and Industry Ministry said country overall exports including merchandise and services in the last April-July quarter are estimated to be $253.84 billion, exhibiting a positive growth of 22.85% over the same period last year. The Ministry said Indian exports was $54.87 billion and import was $57.54 billion in July 2021.

It said merchandise exports were $36.27 billion. The estimated value of services export for July 2022 was $24.91 billion. The Commerce and Industry Ministry said electronic goods, coffee, rice, petroleum products, leather and leather products registered growth in exports.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)