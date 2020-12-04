Paddy Procurement Jumps Around 20% On Year

Paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in the procuring States & UTs of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra with purchase of over 324.71 LMT of paddy up to 02.12.2020 against the last year corresponding purchase of 271.57 LMT showing an increase of 19.56 % over last year.

Out of the total purchase of 324.71 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 202.77 LMT which is 62.44 % of total procurement. About 30.84 Lac farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing KMS procurement Operations with MSP value of Rs. 61306.82 Crore.

