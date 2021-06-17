Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 87.09 points or 0.51% at 17314.37 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (up 2.38%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.96%),GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.05%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.75%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.22%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.12%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.03%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.55%), moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 151.42 or 0.29% at 52350.56.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.25 points or 0.33% at 15716.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 56.92 points or 0.23% at 25071.98.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.51 points or 0.22% at 7816.49.

On BSE,1463 shares were trading in green, 1137 were trading in red and 97 were unchanged.

