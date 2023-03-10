India - US sign Memorandum of Understanding on establishing semiconductor supply chain

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on establishing semiconductor supply chain and innovation partnership under the framework of India - US Commercial Dialogue was signed between the two countries following the Commercial Dialogue 2023 held in New Delhi Delhi. The MoU seeks to establish a collaborative mechanism between the two governments on Semiconductor Supply chain resiliency and diversification in view of US's CHIPS and Science Act and India's Semiconductor Mission.

It aims to leverage complementary strengths of both countries and facilitate commercial opportunities and development of semiconductor innovation ecosystems through discussions on various aspects of semiconductor value chain. The MoU envisages mutually beneficial R&D, talent and skill development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)