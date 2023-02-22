Andhra Pradesh Expressways reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.21 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.65% to Rs 12.79 croreNet Loss of Andhra Pradesh Expressways reported to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 12.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.7910.78 19 OPM %0.5566.70 -PBDT-7.39-1.75 -322 PBT-7.41-1.77 -319 NP-5.21-1.31 -298
