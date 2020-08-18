Bharti Airtel, TVS Motor, Petronet LNG to be watched

Bharti Airtel said that commercial papers bearing ISIN no. INE397D14241 issued on 18 May 2020 have been paid by the company on 17 August 2020 (on the maturity date).

TVS Motor Company yesterday introduced the technologically advanced, feature packed 2020 version of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V in Nepal. All TVS Motor company products in Nepal are brought by Jagdamba Motors Private Ltd. (JMPL), the exclusive importers of the brand.

Petronet LNG reported 11.06% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 499.79 crore on 43.21% fall in total income to Rs 4,951.95 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Orient Paper & Industries reported net loss of Rs 17.44 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 8.02 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income dropped 45.26% to Rs 82.74 crore.

HFCL reported 80.9% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 21.09 crore on 47.77% fall in total income to Rs 703.70 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Quess Corp said its board of directors considered and approved disinvestment of 100% of equity investment held by the company in its wholly owned subsidiary i.e. Dependo Logistics Solutions (not a material subsidiary).

