ICICI Bank, Lupin, telecom stocks in focus

ICICI Bank has completed the allotment of equity shares under its Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) and raised approximately Rs 15,000 crore (approximately US$ 2 billion) through the issuance of 418,994,413 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 358 per equity share. The equity issuance witnessed healthy participation from the global and domestic investor community, including foreign portfolio investors, domestic mutual funds and insurance companies.

Lupin said that its U.S. based wholly owned subsidiary Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced results from its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial to assess efficacy and safety of single-dose Solosec (secnidazole) 2g oral granules in female patients with trichomoniasis, the most common non-viral, curable sexually transmitted infection (STI) in the U.S. The trial results showed a clinically and statistically significant response rate, or microbiological cure, in patients treated with Solosec as compared to placebo (p<0.001).

Telecom stocks will be in focus as the next hearing on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case will be held today, 17 August 2020 after the no verdict was passed on the time frame for a staggered repayment of telecom companies' AGR dues. In the last hearing on August 14, the Supreme Court directed telecom companies under insolvency to submit details of spectrum sharing agreements that they have entered into.

Berger Paints India reported 91.28% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 15.42 crore on 46.01% fall in total income to Rs 938.59 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals reported 132.47% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 254.04 crore on 4.59% rise in total income to Rs 2,431.29 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Sun TV Network reported 33.44% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 257.41 crore on 38.15% fall in total income to Rs 723.10 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

Fortis Healthcare reported consolidated net loss of Rs 178.92 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 67.81 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income dropped 47.55% to Rs 613.71 crore.

Borosil reported consolidated net loss of Rs 7.53 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 10.43 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income dropped 57.99% to Rs 59.24 crore.

NLC India said it has issued and allotted 20,000 units of commercial paper of a face value of Rs 5,00,000 each aggregating to Rs 1000 crore in favour of SBI Mutual Fund SBI Liquid Fund on 14 August 2020.

