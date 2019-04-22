Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
K P R Mill Ltd, GHCL Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd and Jaiprakash Associates Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2019.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd surged 5.54% to Rs 109.5 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.68 lakh shares in the past one month.
K P R Mill Ltd spiked 4.13% to Rs 596.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2012 shares in the past one month.
GHCL Ltd soared 4.02% to Rs 244.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15643 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12708 shares in the past one month.
Radico Khaitan Ltd rose 3.72% to Rs 347.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 49508 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38147 shares in the past one month.
Jaiprakash Associates Ltd exploded 3.44% to Rs 5.72. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.39 lakh shares in the past one month.
