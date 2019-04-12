Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
Reliance Communications Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, Radico Khaitan Ltd and Greaves Cotton Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 April 2019.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd crashed 5.98% to Rs 111.65 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.48 lakh shares in the past one month.
Reliance Communications Ltd tumbled 4.85% to Rs 2.55. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 111.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 118.21 lakh shares in the past one month.
Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd lost 3.29% to Rs 177.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 72650 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.79 lakh shares in the past one month.
Radico Khaitan Ltd plummeted 3.17% to Rs 358.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66833 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 42791 shares in the past one month.
Greaves Cotton Ltd pared 2.90% to Rs 145.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12149 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43255 shares in the past one month.
