Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Spurts 3.47%

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has added 45.45% over last one month compared to 14.93% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.88% rise in the SENSEX

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd rose 3.47% today to trade at Rs 111.85. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.32% to quote at 2125.01. The index is up 14.93 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Oberoi Realty Ltd increased 1.23% and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd added 1.1% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went down 8.42 % over last one year compared to the 14.7% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has added 45.45% over last one month compared to 14.93% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.88% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 223.9 on 26 Apr 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 63.05 on 06 Feb 2019.

First Published: Wed, April 10 2019. 09:30 IST

