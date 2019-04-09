Volumes soar at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

clocked volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39481 shares

Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 April 2019.

clocked volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39481 shares. The stock gained 4.33% to Rs.300.00. Volumes stood at 16007 shares in the last session.

clocked volume of 92.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.62 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.85% to Rs.209.75. Volumes stood at 6.93 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 2.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40775 shares. The stock rose 8.07% to Rs.509.00. Volumes stood at 31865 shares in the last session.

recorded volume of 255.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.65% to Rs.108.65. Volumes stood at 165.83 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 4.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94403 shares. The stock dropped 1.93% to Rs.380.70. Volumes stood at 42416 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)