Volumes soar at Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Great Eastern Shipping Company consolidated net profit rises 204.13% in the December 2018 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company standalone net profit rises 379.84% in the December 2018 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 186.22 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Great Eastern Shipping Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 223.47 crore in the September 2018 quarter
-
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39481 shares
Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 April 2019.
Great Eastern Shipping Company Ltd clocked volume of 4.07 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 39481 shares. The stock gained 4.33% to Rs.300.00. Volumes stood at 16007 shares in the last session.
Sterlite Technologies Ltd clocked volume of 92.02 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.62 lakh shares. The stock lost 2.85% to Rs.209.75. Volumes stood at 6.93 lakh shares in the last session.
Linde India Ltd registered volume of 2.81 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 40775 shares. The stock rose 8.07% to Rs.509.00. Volumes stood at 31865 shares in the last session.
Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd recorded volume of 255.67 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 47.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.65% to Rs.108.65. Volumes stood at 165.83 lakh shares in the last session.
Carborundum Universal Ltd witnessed volume of 4.3 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94403 shares. The stock dropped 1.93% to Rs.380.70. Volumes stood at 42416 shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU