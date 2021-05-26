Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd Surges 3.42%

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has added 19.62% over last one month compared to 5.35% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.83% rise in the SENSEX

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd gained 3.42% today to trade at Rs 98.15. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is up 0.78% to quote at 2618.63. The index is up 5.35 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd increased 2.83% and Sobha Ltd added 0.61% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 102.25 % over last one year compared to the 65.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd has added 19.62% over last one month compared to 5.35% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 4.83% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.07 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 125.5 on 08 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 38.55 on 22 May 2020.

