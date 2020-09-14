Indiabulls Real Estate net loss narrows YoY to Rs 95 cr in June quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indiabulls Real Estate, Embassy Group merge assets
Board of Indiabulls Real Estate approves merger with Embassy Group
Indiabulls Real Estate to buy back shares up to Rs 500 cr
Indiabulls Real Estate posts Rs 109.78 cr net loss in Q4
Indiabulls Real Estate announces merger with Embassy Group
-
Indiabulls Real Estate reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 94.56 crore in Q1 June 2020, lower than net loss of Rs 119.37 crore in Q1 June 2019.
Net sales slumped 94.3% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 47.86 crore during the quarter. Pre-tax loss in Q1 FY21 stood at Rs 90.98 crore as against pre-tax profit of Rs 54.90 crore recorded in Q1 FY20. Current tax expense slumped 98.8% YoY to Rs 1.11 crore in the June quarter.
"Due to country-wide lockdown, business was severely impacted in Q1. However, now affordability of real estate is at a multi-year high with declining interest rates (nearing a 'psychological' low 7% handle), and flat property prices. We are now seeing very high demand for our completed products, and expect very robust collection for the rest of the year," the company said in a statement.
Indiabulls Real Estate is engaged in the development of real estate projects and allied activities.
The scrip rose 0.74% to Rs 61.05 on the BSE. It traded in the range of 60.25 and 64.95 during the day.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU