PTC India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Future Retail Ltd, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 September 2020.

PTC India Ltd tumbled 6.57% to Rs 54.75 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd lost 5.22% to Rs 225.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47593 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97127 shares in the past one month.

Future Retail Ltd crashed 4.98% to Rs 101.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd corrected 4.92% to Rs 101.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd plummeted 4.35% to Rs 190. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

