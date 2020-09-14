Country Condos Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd, CL Educate Ltd and Oricon Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 September 2020.

Country Condos Ltd crashed 8.96% to Rs 1.22 at 14:03 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3850 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9355 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd lost 8.03% to Rs 64.7. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74190 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14645 shares in the past one month.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd tumbled 7.62% to Rs 121.3. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

CL Educate Ltd shed 6.04% to Rs 63. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8909 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15663 shares in the past one month.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd pared 5.12% to Rs 18.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 83642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81634 shares in the past one month.

