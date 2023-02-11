Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.55% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 57.36 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 23.55% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales57.3659.53 -4 OPM %17.4020.04 -PBDT10.3712.49 -17 PBT7.429.58 -23 NP4.746.20 -24

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 07:35 IST

