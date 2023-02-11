Shivalik Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 23.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 3.65% to Rs 57.36 crore

Net profit of Shivalik Rasayan declined 23.55% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.65% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 59.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.57.3659.5317.4020.0410.3712.497.429.584.746.20

