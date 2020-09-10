Indiabulls Ventures reports weak Q1 result

Indiabulls Ventures reported 89.09% slump in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.98 crore on 45.25% drop in total income to Rs 390.11 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 9 September 2020. Shares of Indiabulls Ventures fell 0.26% to settle at Rs 203.95 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 229.80 on 24 February 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 63.60 on 27 May 2020.

Indiabulls Ventures provides securities and derivative broking services.

