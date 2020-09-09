Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup leads losers in 'A' group

ITI Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd and Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 September 2020.

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd Partly Paidup crashed 6.44% to Rs 74.05 at 14:54 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 11669 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25511 shares in the past one month.

ITI Ltd lost 6.43% to Rs 119.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd tumbled 6.38% to Rs 115.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44178 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd plummeted 6.38% to Rs 44. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 47444 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51753 shares in the past one month.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd slipped 5.62% to Rs 3977.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29594 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11313 shares in the past one month.

