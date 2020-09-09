Volumes soar at Dish TV India Ltd counter

Dish TV India Ltd recorded volume of 554.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 102.73 lakh shares

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Orient Refractories Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 September 2020.

Dish TV India Ltd recorded volume of 554.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 102.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.92% to Rs.13.85. Volumes stood at 11.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 3.1 lakh shares by 14:23 IST on NSE, a 3.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94878 shares. The stock lost 1.11% to Rs.648.00. Volumes stood at 32359 shares in the last session.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd recorded volume of 6.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.553.25. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Orient Refractories Ltd clocked volume of 97698 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33028 shares. The stock lost 2.02% to Rs.184.55. Volumes stood at 19204 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd registered volume of 58696 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21858 shares. The stock slipped 3.55% to Rs.1,522.60. Volumes stood at 8314 shares in the last session.

