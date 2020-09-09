JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Equities » Hot Pursuit

Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for diabetes drug
Business Standard

Volumes soar at Dish TV India Ltd counter

Capital Market 

Dish TV India Ltd recorded volume of 554.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 102.73 lakh shares

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Kaveri Seed Company Ltd, Orient Refractories Ltd, SKF India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 September 2020.

Dish TV India Ltd recorded volume of 554.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 102.73 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.92% to Rs.13.85. Volumes stood at 11.81 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 3.1 lakh shares by 14:23 IST on NSE, a 3.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 94878 shares. The stock lost 1.11% to Rs.648.00. Volumes stood at 32359 shares in the last session.

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd recorded volume of 6.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.95% to Rs.553.25. Volumes stood at 1.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Orient Refractories Ltd clocked volume of 97698 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 33028 shares. The stock lost 2.02% to Rs.184.55. Volumes stood at 19204 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd registered volume of 58696 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 2.69 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 21858 shares. The stock slipped 3.55% to Rs.1,522.60. Volumes stood at 8314 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 09 2020. 14:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU