Keynote Financial Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Partly Paidup, Jubilant Industries Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd and Themis Medicare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2020.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Partly Paidup, Jubilant Industries Ltd, Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd and Themis Medicare Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 September 2020.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd tumbled 10.00% to Rs 36.45 at 14:20 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 46 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 281 shares in the past one month.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd Partly Paidup lost 8.42% to Rs 26.1. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 95326 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54808 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Industries Ltd crashed 8.11% to Rs 132.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4071 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10599 shares in the past one month.

Cybertech Systems & Software Ltd corrected 7.46% to Rs 61.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26836 shares in the past one month.

Themis Medicare Ltd pared 6.82% to Rs 293.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6538 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1476 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)