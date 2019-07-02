Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA warning letter for its Puducherry facility

Strides Pharma Science has received a warning letter from USFDA relating to Puducherry facility.

Puducherry site currently produces 6 ANDAs which will not get impacted by the current development.

However, the 10 ANDAs pending approval from the site will get deferred till the site is reclassified.

