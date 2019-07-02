Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA warning letter for its Puducherry facility

-
ALSO READ
Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod for Singapore facility
Strides to exit investment in Arrow for AUD 394 mn
Strides Pharma Science gets EIR for Bangalore facility
Strides Pharma firms up after USFDA approval for Singapore facility
Strides Pharma Science to acquire 100% stake in Vensun Pharmaceutical, Inc.
-
Strides Pharma Science has received a warning letter from USFDA relating to Puducherry facility.
Puducherry site currently produces 6 ANDAs which will not get impacted by the current development.
However, the 10 ANDAs pending approval from the site will get deferred till the site is reclassified.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU