Strides Pharma Science receives USFDA warning letter for its Puducherry facility

Strides Pharma Science has received a warning letter from USFDA relating to Puducherry facility.

Puducherry site currently produces 6 ANDAs which will not get impacted by the current development.

However, the 10 ANDAs pending approval from the site will get deferred till the site is reclassified.

First Published: Tue, July 02 2019. 11:48 IST

