Solara Active Pharma Sciences allots 86 lakh equity shares

On conversion of warrants

The Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences has passed a resolution for allotment of 86 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants. Pursuant to the above such allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid up share capital of the company has been increased from Rs. 26,86,32,670/- (2,68,63,267equity shares of Rs.10/- each) to Rs. 35,46,32,670/- (3,54,63,267 equity shares of Rs.10/- each).

