ION Exchange spurts after Q4 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 83 cr

Ion Exchange (India) rallied 4.64% to Rs 1782.30 after the EPC company reported an 18.4% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 83.07 crore on a 11.5% rise in net sales to Rs 496.36 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Profit before tax jumped 18.6% to Rs 106.48 in Q4 FY22 from Rs 89.80 crore recorded in the same period last year. Total expenditure advanced 11.6% to Rs 401.55 in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Cost of material consumed rose 4.4% to Rs 258.85 crore while employee benefits expenses surged 18.23% to Rs 51.31 crore in Q4 FY22 as compared to the corresponding quarter previous year.

On segmental front, revenue from Engineering segment grew 10.27% to Rs 320.84 in Q4 FY22 as against Rs 290.96 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from Chemicals segment jumped 16.71% to Rs 151.46 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 129.77 crore in Q4 FY21. Revenue from Consumer Products segment rose 12.68% to Rs 42.47 crore in Q4 FY22 compared with Rs 37.69 crore in n the same period a year ago.

On full year basis, the company recorded 13.1% rise in net profit to Rs 162.78 crore on an 8.8% increase in net sales to Rs 1,576.87 crore in FY22 over FY21.

Meanwhile, the board of directors of the company recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share, for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.

Ion Exchange (India) is engaged in water and environment management business. The company offers products, including ion exchange resins, water treatment plants and chemical additives. The firm's segments are engineering, chemicals and consumer products.

