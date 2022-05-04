Indian Card Clothing spurts after board declares special interim dividend

Indian Card Clothing Company jumped 5.45% to Rs 297 after the company announced special interim dividend of Rs 25 per share for the financial year 2021-22.The company's board has fixed 13 May 2022 as the record date for the payment of special interim dividend.
Based on the ruling market price, the stock offers a dividend yield of 8.42% on the special interim dividend of Rs 25 per share.
Indian Card Clothing Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling card clothing wires and accessories.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Indian Card Clothing Company declined 59.46% to Rs 0.30 crore on 16.71% rise in net sales to Rs 17.32 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.
