Startech Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 131.51% in the September 2021 quarter
KIOCL Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Mold-Tek Tech spurts after board to mull interim dividend
Mold-Tek Technologies consolidated net profit rises 62.14% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and KIOCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2022.
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and KIOCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2022.
Startech Finance Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 163.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14998 shares in the past one month.
Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd surged 15.63% to Rs 113.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63148 shares in the past one month.
G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd spiked 11.23% to Rs 156. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25498 shares in the past one month.
Premier Polyfilm Ltd jumped 10.51% to Rs 112. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15923 shares in the past one month.
KIOCL Ltd rose 10.35% to Rs 241.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9082 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU