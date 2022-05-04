Startech Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd, G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd, Premier Polyfilm Ltd and KIOCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 May 2022.

Startech Finance Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 163.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9002 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14998 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd surged 15.63% to Rs 113.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 40039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63148 shares in the past one month.

G K P Printing & Packaging Ltd spiked 11.23% to Rs 156. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1961 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25498 shares in the past one month.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd jumped 10.51% to Rs 112. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16619 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15923 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd rose 10.35% to Rs 241.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 43110 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9082 shares in the past one month.

