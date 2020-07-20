Indian Energy Exchange Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vakrangee Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2020.

Vakrangee Ltd, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd and Lupin Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 July 2020.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd crashed 5.96% to Rs 175.95 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 94493 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23115 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd lost 4.89% to Rs 26.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd tumbled 3.99% to Rs 483.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd fell 3.69% to Rs 37.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lupin Ltd dropped 3.46% to Rs 865.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86329 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)