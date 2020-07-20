Rallis India gains after Jhunjhunwala hikes stake

Rallis India rose 2.54% to Rs 292.90 after ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought an additional 725,000 equity shares of the company during the April-June quarter.

Jhunjhunwala owns stake through his two accounts, Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala and Rakesh Jhunjhunwala. As per the latest disclosure, Jhunjhunwala's holding in the Tata Group Company has increased to 10.31% as on 30 June 2020 from 9.93% as on 31 March 2020.

Rallis India's board will meet on Wednesday, 22 July 2020, to consider Q1 results. The company's consolidated net profit fell 49.63% to Rs 68 lakh on 1.94% increase in net sales to Rs 346.29 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Rallis India, a TATA enterprise, is a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, with its business presence in the farm essentials vertical. It is one of India's leading crop care companies.

