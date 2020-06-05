Indian Hotels Co allots NCDs aggregating Rs 300 cr

On 05 June 2020Indian Hotels Co announced that the committee for long term borrowings on 05 June 2020 by way of a circular resolution, approved the allotment of 3000 rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 aggregating to Rs 300 crore, by way of private placement, to ICICI Bank (NCDs).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU