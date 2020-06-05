JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Gateway Distriparks standalone net profit rises 0.46% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Indian Hotels Co allots NCDs aggregating Rs 300 cr

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

On 05 June 2020

Indian Hotels Co announced that the committee for long term borrowings on 05 June 2020 by way of a circular resolution, approved the allotment of 3000 rated, unsecured, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10,00,000 aggregating to Rs 300 crore, by way of private placement, to ICICI Bank (NCDs).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 15:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU