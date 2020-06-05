JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries commences Phase II clinical trail on a plant derived drug against COVID-19

Wipro named ADM Digital Transformation Partner of the Year 2020
Business Standard

Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram

Topics
Environment

Capital Market 

Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned a 5 MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram. With an investment of more than Rs 200 million, solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, for the next 25 years.

Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually.

Harnessing solar power has been a constant endeavour for Maruti Suzuki. The Company had set up its first solar power plant of 1 MW at the Manesar facility in 2014, which was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018. With the latest project, Maruti Suzuki's total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, June 05 2020. 14:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU