Maruti Suzuki commissions 5 MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram

Maruti Suzuki India has commissioned a 5 MW carport style photovoltaic solar power plant in Gurugram. With an investment of more than Rs 200 million, solar power project will offset 5,390 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually, for the next 25 years.

Additionally, it will give an output of 7,010 MWH of power annually.

Harnessing solar power has been a constant endeavour for Maruti Suzuki. The Company had set up its first solar power plant of 1 MW at the Manesar facility in 2014, which was further upgraded to 1.3 MW in 2018. With the latest project, Maruti Suzuki's total solar power capacity has increased to 6.3 MW.

