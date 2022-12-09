Indian Hotels Co announces cessation of director

With effect from 10 December 2022

Indian Hotels Co announced that Venu Srinivasan (DIN: 00051523), will retire as Non - Executive Director of the Company w.e.f close of business hours on 10 December 2022, on attaining the age of retirement as per the guidelines adopted by the Company for retirement of Directors.

