JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Singapore Market extends gain

Emami hikes stakeholding in subsidiary - Brillare Science
Business Standard

Indian Hotels Co announces cessation of director

Capital Market 

With effect from 10 December 2022

Indian Hotels Co announced that Venu Srinivasan (DIN: 00051523), will retire as Non - Executive Director of the Company w.e.f close of business hours on 10 December 2022, on attaining the age of retirement as per the guidelines adopted by the Company for retirement of Directors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 20:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU