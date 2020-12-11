Indian Hume Pipe Company secures Rs 550 cr water supply project in UP

Indian Hume Pipe Company has received Letter of Acceptance from State Water & Sanitation Mission, Namami Gange & Rural Water Supply Department (SWSM), Lucknow, Government of Uttar Pradesh for providing water supply schemes in 550 villages of Kanpur Division in Uttar Pradesh at an approximate value of Rs. 550 crore.

The project is to be completed within 21 months from the date of signing of multipartite agreements.

The Operation & Maintenance period is 10 years after completion of project.

